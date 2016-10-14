HR Council candidates gather

All four candidates for three open positions on Hood River City Council spent the morning together Oct. 8 at Saturday Market greeting voters. The quartet worked together to arrange the joint appearance. From left are Megan Saunders, who is running for the first time, and current council members Mark Zanmiller, Tim Counihan, and Kate McBride.
