HR Council candidates gather

Megan Saunders, Mark Zanmiller, Tim Counihan, and Kate McBride.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
By Kirby Neumann-Rea

As of Friday, October 14, 2016

All four candidates for three open positions on Hood River City Council spent the morning together Oct. 8 at Saturday Market greeting voters. The quartet worked together to arrange the joint appearance. From left are Megan Saunders, who is running for the first time, and current council members Mark Zanmiller, Tim Counihan, and Kate McBride.

