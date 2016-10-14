0

OCC fall training Oct. 22 for volunteers

A group loads filled shoeboxes into a truck in support of the yearly Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program, which distributes shoeboxes of gifts to children across the world.

Submitted photo
A group loads filled shoeboxes into a truck in support of the yearly Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program, which distributes shoeboxes of gifts to children across the world.

As of Friday, October 14, 2016

Samaritan’s Purse invites the community to its annual Operation Christmas Child (OCC) fall training seminar on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th, The Dalles. Training is open and encouraged for anyone who organizes shoebox collection for a church or group, is an OCC advocate, or is interested in becoming involved.

Each year, locals work together with Samaritan’s Purse to collect shoeboxes filled with small gifts for boys and girls. Watch the Hood River News for details regarding this year’s collection, which will take place at Covenant Christian, 455 Frankton Road, Hood River, Nov. 14-21.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)