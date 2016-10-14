OCC fall training Oct. 22 for volunteers

Samaritan’s Purse invites the community to its annual Operation Christmas Child (OCC) fall training seminar on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon at Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th, The Dalles. Training is open and encouraged for anyone who organizes shoebox collection for a church or group, is an OCC advocate, or is interested in becoming involved.

Each year, locals work together with Samaritan’s Purse to collect shoeboxes filled with small gifts for boys and girls. Watch the Hood River News for details regarding this year’s collection, which will take place at Covenant Christian, 455 Frankton Road, Hood River, Nov. 14-21.