One Community Health awarded $88,000 to enhance clinic quality

In spite of the increasingly stringent standards set forth in the health care industry, One Community Health (OCH) recently learned it’s being recognized for its ongoing commitment to excellence, thanks to a sizeable award from Health and Human Services (HHS).

In late summer, HHS announced plans to award a collective $100 million to 1,034 health centers throughout all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and seven U.S. territories.

One Community Health received $88,245 to expand current quality improvement systems and infrastructure as well as to build upon primary care service delivery in the communities it serves. The award reflects its success and achievements for five categories of measure in 2015, according to Jennifer Woods, OCH’s Quality Improvement director.

“This award is exciting as it will allow One Community Health to further enhance our Patient Centered Primary Care Home (PCPCH) model of care through greater patient engagement,” Woods said. “This sort of recognition isn’t easy to come by as the standards and measures are rigorous, and the award demonstrates we’ve met a number of our objectives. It is through the hard work and dedication of our staff that we were able to make these changes for improvement. And, of course, it is always nice to be recognized for these successes.”

In total, 30 health centers throughout Oregon will receive $2,486,930 — all of which will go toward the same goal of improving the quality of federally qualified health centers.

“Specifically, One Community Health plans to use its share of the award to more fully comprehend patient needs and engage with patients to set and succeed in their health goals,” Woods said. “Understanding our patients’ needs is the best foundation for any improvement process.”



One Community Health received the award in early September. At this point, OCH is moving forward, rolling out the initial phase of the award implementation.