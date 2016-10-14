Pet of the week: Niko is an excellent (and playful) hiking buddy

Niko has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He’s 4 months old and 39 pounds, and has learned so much in such a short time.

Niko makes an excellent hiking buddy, although those scary bridges might mean someone's gotta carry someone else to the other side. Treats seem to make everything better! Niko is a playful, happy boy and knows how to entertain himself with just a squishy toy or bouncy ball. And other dogs are even more fun! He's got great manners and is off to a beautiful start in life. Now all he needs is a forever home to make it complete. Niko is current on shots and microchipped but is too young for neuter. The adoption fee is $225, plus neuter deposit. The fee to adopt is charged to recoup veterinary expenses.

Since many dogs are in foster, please call ahead to meet Niko in Odell at the Hukari Animal Shelter, 3910 Heron Drive, or call 541-354-1083.

Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Fill out an application online at hoodriveradoptadog.org, or download, scan and email to adoptadog@gorge.net, or fax it in to 1-877-833-7166.

We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.