Public Records — Building Permits, Sept. 2016

As of Friday, October 14, 2016

Sept. 2016

Christopher Korwin, 2028 Sherman Avenue, residential structural

Gregory W. Crafts and Nancy Roach et al, 2 Eugene, residential structural

Aaron and Betty Haugenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential structural

David Van Doren and Cheryl D. Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential structural

William Andrew and John B. McElderry, trustees, 224 13th, residential structural

Mark A. McCormick et al, 801 Oak, residential structural

County

Dale R. Orgain et al, 4249 Punch Bowl Road, commercial electrical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2101 W Cascade, commercial electrical

Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade, commercial electrical

Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial electrical

Mt. Hood Meadows, Oreg., Ltd., 14010 Highway 35, commercial electrical

Hood River County, 5300 Hillcrest Drive, commercial electrical

Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial electrical

Jason A. Taylor and Derek A. Deborde, 5330 Imani Road, commercial electrical

Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial electrical

Barbara L. and Charles W. White, Trustees, 1313 Belmont Drive, commercial electrical

China Tresemer, 3960 Acree, commercial electrical

Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial electrical

Port of Hood River, 1000 E Marina Drive, commercial electrical

Hood/Wasco Investments, LLC, 945 Tucker, commercial electrical

Susan D. Gay, 305 Morton, commercial electrical

Mt. Hood Meadows, Oreg., Ltd., 14010 Highway 35, commercial mechanical

Port of Cascade Locks, 180 NE Herman Creek Lane, commercial mechanical

Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial mechanical

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial plumbing

Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial plumbing

Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial plumbing

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial plumbing

Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial plumbing

Hood River County, 5300 Hillcrest Drive, commercial structural

Dale R. Orgain et al, 4249 Punch Bowl Road, commercial structural

Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial structural

Mosier LLC, 3890 Acree Drive, commercial structural

Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial structural

Hood/Wasco Investments, LLC, 945 Tucker, commercial structural

Carrington E. Barrs IV et al, 4252 Linnaeus Street, residential electrical

Daniel J. an Julie A. Boyden, 3500 Westcliff, residential electrical

Soong Meng Wong, 130 SW Tahoma Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Cynthia E. Williams, 2399 Odell Highway, residential electrical

Crispin and Mayra Valle, 3801 Summit Drive, residential electrical

Jesse T. and Olga A. Wolf, 4265 Belmont, residential electrical

Michael Kitts Homes, Inc., 518 Third Street, residential electrical

Michael Kitts, 520 Third Street, residential electrical

Michael Kitts, 522 Third Street, residential electrical

Hood River Homes, 4105 Stonegate, residential electrical

Jeremy and Jenelle McCleary, 3540 Broken Tee, residential electrical

Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential electrical

Bernard C., Jr., and Vanessa Lalli Dittenhofer, 308 Eugene, residential electrical

Eric S. and Sarah Benson, 4347 Post Canyon, residential electrical

Century Link, Paasch and Eastside Road, residential electrical

Century Link, Davis and Straight Hill Road, residential electrical

Century Link, 2995 Van Horn Drive, residential electrical

Daniel J. Kelly, 529 Highline Drive, residential electrical

Elsasser Properties, LLC, 708 Oak, residential electrical

Shelia Ann Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, residential electrical

Nancy Kay Merz, 5121 Baseline, residential electrical

Susan Yvonne and Leonard P. Mason, 1101 Hull Street, residential electrical

Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

D.R. Productions, Inc., 1746 22nd Street, residential electrical

Osprey Homes LLC, 851 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Homes LLC, 912 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Robert P.B. and Susan H. Hayes, 527 Highline Drive, residential electrical

Roger and Mertyl Montavon, 6340 Sperry Road, residential electrical

Colleen and Ronald Pool, 906 SE Warco, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

JRH Properties, LLC, 4125 Stonegate Drive, residential electrical

Nathan and Christie Clark, 5121 Woodworth, residential electrical

Lore Sterr, 917 Pacific Avenue 26, residential electrical

Mark R. and Teal P. Bernhardt, 24 Pleasant, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont, residential electrical

Aaron and Betty Hagenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical

Christopher Korwin, 2024 Sherman, residential electrical

Douglas W. Gallant, 11 Lover’s Lane, residential electrical

HRB Investments, LLC, 1828 Fifth, residential electrical

John R. and Sara I. Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential electrical

Aaron and Betty Hagenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical

Casey L. and Megan L. Back, 117 15th, residential electrical

Verna L. Martin, trustee, 3770 Schull Drive, residential electrical

Ramona J. Tamiyasu, 5500 Binns Hill Road, residential electrical

Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Ryan A. Nolin and Heather Watson, 15 NE Redlock, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Holmes LLC, 978 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Brunfelt, 6315 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential electrical

Alfonso Mendoza and Olivia Ramos, 798 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Fabiel Ortiz-Arreola, 5650 Miller Road, residential electrical

Integrity Building & Construction, 3980 Carr Drive, residential mechanical

David K. and Carlene D. Lokey, 1452 Oak Ridge, residential mechanical

Jeffrey A. and Cassandra L. McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential mechanical

Eric L. and Marcela S. Broussard, trustees, 1498 Moser Road, residential mechanical

Joel Yang and Maia Desfosses-Yang, 450 Morton Road, residential mechanical

Sarah C. and Pascal Fritz, 5505 Highway 35, residential mechanical

Jeffrey P. Alldredge, 4090 Post Canyon, residential mechanical

Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential mechanical

Roby, 1890 Cooper Dam Road, residential mechanical

Shelia Ann Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, residential mechanical

Bradley and Stephanie Pickering, 4633 Hutson Drive, residential mechanical

Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Nancy Kay Merz, 5121 Baseline, residential mechanical

Allan A. Fox, 690 Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Roger and Mertyl Montavon, 6340 Sperry Road, residential mechanical

John R. and Janice L. Schlosser, 5100 Green Road, residential mechanical

Jack and Judith Williams, 3300 Kollas, residential mechanical

Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont, residential mechanical

Michael S. and Patricia J. Schend, 4330 Wooded Acres Drive, residential mechanical

Herman A. and Connie Jean Peters, 3790 Peters Drive, residential mechanical

Jack and Beverly Dehart, 7801 Baseline Drive, residential mechanical

Jeffrey P. Alldredge, 4090 Post Canyon, residential mechanical

Joseph and Alison Betzing, 3995 Cedar Lane Drive, residential mechanical

Perry L. and Cherie J. Flory, 6585 Dee Highway, residential mechanical

Elodia Lara, 3377 Bell Court, residential mechanical

John R. Arnes, 2585 Riverview, residential mechanical

Wendy Lee and Mark Allen Veitch, 5955 Miller Road, residential mechanical

Jeff Sacre, 5370 Highway 35, residential plumbing

Tammy A. Stewart and Gary Jones, Jr., 5310 Highway 35, residential plumbing

Cynthia E. Williams, 2399 Odell Highway, residential plumbing

Jennifer Holland Harris, 5920 Iowa Drive, residential plumbing

Ruth E. Patterson and William R. Raney, 3363 Fir Mountain Loop, residential plumbing

Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential plumbing

Eric A. Eggers and Barbara J. Myers, 6021 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing

Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

A. Michael and Suzanne J. Maurer, 3578 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing

Nathan and Christie Clark, 5121 Woodworth, residential plumbing

Dream Homes, LLC, 1018 28th Street, residential plumbing

Shari L. Quary and Albert Schiebel, 2880 May Street, residential plumbing

Callas-Knight Rentals, LLC, 904 22nd Street, residential plumbing

John T. Helleberg, 1250 Methodist Road, residential plumbing

Bradley Earl and Kathryn L. Fowler, 1355 Alameda Road, residential plumbing

Daniel R. Goldstein, 4421 Snowberry, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, 841 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

AKA Champan, LLC, 4335 Alpenglow Drive, residential structural

Deborah M. Phillips and Douglas Vir Pynch, 4200 Semmes Drive, residential structural

Robert Mac Cornelison, 4975 Highway 35, residential structural

David K. and Carlene D. Lokey, 1452 Oak Ridge, residential structural

Daniel R. Goldstein, 4421 Snowberry, residential structural

Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential structural

Jeffrey A. and Cassandra L. McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential structural

Robert H. Wellenstein et al, 5325 York Hill, residential structural

Eric L. and Marcela S. Broussard, trustees, 1498 Moser Road, residential structural

Gary D. Bloom, 3190 Odell Highway, residential structural

Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Richard D. and Jill A. Hedges, 1406 Country Club, residential structural

Debbie Fuller and Chris Kastner, 559 Forestview Drive, residential structural

Andrea and Kyle Wood, 4290 Portland Drive, residential structural

David Fenwick and Belinda E. Batcha, 3663 Holly, residential structural

Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential structural

Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Carin Agren and Michael VanSisseren, 4316 Post Canyon, residential structural

