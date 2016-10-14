Public Records — Building Permits, Sept. 2016

Sept. 2016
City, continued
Christopher Korwin, 2028 Sherman Avenue, residential structural
Gregory W. Crafts and Nancy Roach et al, 2 Eugene, residential structural
Aaron and Betty Haugenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential structural
David Van Doren and Cheryl D. Pratt, 6 Lovers Lane, residential structural
William Andrew and John B. McElderry, trustees, 224 13th, residential structural
Mark A. McCormick et al, 801 Oak, residential structural
County
Dale R. Orgain et al, 4249 Punch Bowl Road, commercial electrical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2101 W Cascade, commercial electrical
Cascade Commons, LLC, 2149 Cascade, commercial electrical
Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial electrical
Mt. Hood Meadows, Oreg., Ltd., 14010 Highway 35, commercial electrical
Hood River County, 5300 Hillcrest Drive, commercial electrical
Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial electrical
Jason A. Taylor and Derek A. Deborde, 5330 Imani Road, commercial electrical
Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial electrical
Barbara L. and Charles W. White, Trustees, 1313 Belmont Drive, commercial electrical
China Tresemer, 3960 Acree, commercial electrical
Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial electrical
Port of Hood River, 1000 E Marina Drive, commercial electrical
Hood/Wasco Investments, LLC, 945 Tucker, commercial electrical
Susan D. Gay, 305 Morton, commercial electrical
Mt. Hood Meadows, Oreg., Ltd., 14010 Highway 35, commercial mechanical
Port of Cascade Locks, 180 NE Herman Creek Lane, commercial mechanical
Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial mechanical
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial plumbing
Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial plumbing
Columbia Gorge Community College District, 1730 College Way, commercial plumbing
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial plumbing
Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial plumbing
Hood River County, 5300 Hillcrest Drive, commercial structural
Dale R. Orgain et al, 4249 Punch Bowl Road, commercial structural
Hood River County School District, 1220 Indian Creek, commercial structural
Mosier LLC, 3890 Acree Drive, commercial structural
Western Antique Aeroplane and Auto Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, commercial structural
Hood/Wasco Investments, LLC, 945 Tucker, commercial structural
Carrington E. Barrs IV et al, 4252 Linnaeus Street, residential electrical
Daniel J. an Julie A. Boyden, 3500 Westcliff, residential electrical
Soong Meng Wong, 130 SW Tahoma Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Cynthia E. Williams, 2399 Odell Highway, residential electrical
Crispin and Mayra Valle, 3801 Summit Drive, residential electrical
Jesse T. and Olga A. Wolf, 4265 Belmont, residential electrical
Michael Kitts Homes, Inc., 518 Third Street, residential electrical
Michael Kitts, 520 Third Street, residential electrical
Michael Kitts, 522 Third Street, residential electrical
Hood River Homes, 4105 Stonegate, residential electrical
Jeremy and Jenelle McCleary, 3540 Broken Tee, residential electrical
Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential electrical
Bernard C., Jr., and Vanessa Lalli Dittenhofer, 308 Eugene, residential electrical
Eric S. and Sarah Benson, 4347 Post Canyon, residential electrical
Century Link, Paasch and Eastside Road, residential electrical
Century Link, Davis and Straight Hill Road, residential electrical
Century Link, 2995 Van Horn Drive, residential electrical
Daniel J. Kelly, 529 Highline Drive, residential electrical
Elsasser Properties, LLC, 708 Oak, residential electrical
Shelia Ann Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, residential electrical
Nancy Kay Merz, 5121 Baseline, residential electrical
Susan Yvonne and Leonard P. Mason, 1101 Hull Street, residential electrical
Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
D.R. Productions, Inc., 1746 22nd Street, residential electrical
Osprey Homes LLC, 851 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Homes LLC, 912 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Robert P.B. and Susan H. Hayes, 527 Highline Drive, residential electrical
Roger and Mertyl Montavon, 6340 Sperry Road, residential electrical
Colleen and Ronald Pool, 906 SE Warco, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
JRH Properties, LLC, 4125 Stonegate Drive, residential electrical
Nathan and Christie Clark, 5121 Woodworth, residential electrical
Lore Sterr, 917 Pacific Avenue 26, residential electrical
Mark R. and Teal P. Bernhardt, 24 Pleasant, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont, residential electrical
Aaron and Betty Hagenbuch, 2160 Clearwater Lane, residential electrical
Christopher Korwin, 2024 Sherman, residential electrical
Douglas W. Gallant, 11 Lover’s Lane, residential electrical
HRB Investments, LLC, 1828 Fifth, residential electrical
John R. and Sara I. Marsden, 911 Seventh, residential electrical
Casey L. and Megan L. Back, 117 15th, residential electrical
Verna L. Martin, trustee, 3770 Schull Drive, residential electrical
Ramona J. Tamiyasu, 5500 Binns Hill Road, residential electrical
Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Ryan A. Nolin and Heather Watson, 15 NE Redlock, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Holmes LLC, 978 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Brunfelt, 6315 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential electrical
Alfonso Mendoza and Olivia Ramos, 798 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Fabiel Ortiz-Arreola, 5650 Miller Road, residential electrical
Integrity Building & Construction, 3980 Carr Drive, residential mechanical
David K. and Carlene D. Lokey, 1452 Oak Ridge, residential mechanical
Jeffrey A. and Cassandra L. McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential mechanical
Eric L. and Marcela S. Broussard, trustees, 1498 Moser Road, residential mechanical
Joel Yang and Maia Desfosses-Yang, 450 Morton Road, residential mechanical
Sarah C. and Pascal Fritz, 5505 Highway 35, residential mechanical
Jeffrey P. Alldredge, 4090 Post Canyon, residential mechanical
Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential mechanical
Roby, 1890 Cooper Dam Road, residential mechanical
Shelia Ann Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, residential mechanical
Bradley and Stephanie Pickering, 4633 Hutson Drive, residential mechanical
Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Nancy Kay Merz, 5121 Baseline, residential mechanical
Allan A. Fox, 690 Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Roger and Mertyl Montavon, 6340 Sperry Road, residential mechanical
John R. and Janice L. Schlosser, 5100 Green Road, residential mechanical
Jack and Judith Williams, 3300 Kollas, residential mechanical
Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont, residential mechanical
Michael S. and Patricia J. Schend, 4330 Wooded Acres Drive, residential mechanical
Herman A. and Connie Jean Peters, 3790 Peters Drive, residential mechanical
Jack and Beverly Dehart, 7801 Baseline Drive, residential mechanical
Jeffrey P. Alldredge, 4090 Post Canyon, residential mechanical
Joseph and Alison Betzing, 3995 Cedar Lane Drive, residential mechanical
Perry L. and Cherie J. Flory, 6585 Dee Highway, residential mechanical
Elodia Lara, 3377 Bell Court, residential mechanical
John R. Arnes, 2585 Riverview, residential mechanical
Wendy Lee and Mark Allen Veitch, 5955 Miller Road, residential mechanical
Jeff Sacre, 5370 Highway 35, residential plumbing
Tammy A. Stewart and Gary Jones, Jr., 5310 Highway 35, residential plumbing
Cynthia E. Williams, 2399 Odell Highway, residential plumbing
Jennifer Holland Harris, 5920 Iowa Drive, residential plumbing
Ruth E. Patterson and William R. Raney, 3363 Fir Mountain Loop, residential plumbing
Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential plumbing
Eric A. Eggers and Barbara J. Myers, 6021 Trout Creek Ridge Road, residential plumbing
Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
A. Michael and Suzanne J. Maurer, 3578 Westcliff Drive, residential plumbing
Nathan and Christie Clark, 5121 Woodworth, residential plumbing
Dream Homes, LLC, 1018 28th Street, residential plumbing
Shari L. Quary and Albert Schiebel, 2880 May Street, residential plumbing
Callas-Knight Rentals, LLC, 904 22nd Street, residential plumbing
John T. Helleberg, 1250 Methodist Road, residential plumbing
Bradley Earl and Kathryn L. Fowler, 1355 Alameda Road, residential plumbing
Daniel R. Goldstein, 4421 Snowberry, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, 841 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
AKA Champan, LLC, 4335 Alpenglow Drive, residential structural
Deborah M. Phillips and Douglas Vir Pynch, 4200 Semmes Drive, residential structural
Robert Mac Cornelison, 4975 Highway 35, residential structural
David K. and Carlene D. Lokey, 1452 Oak Ridge, residential structural
Daniel R. Goldstein, 4421 Snowberry, residential structural
Corey M. Hoffman and Kathleen E. Pratt, 4135 Hays Drive, residential structural
Jeffrey A. and Cassandra L. McNerney, 3381 Bone Drive A, residential structural
Robert H. Wellenstein et al, 5325 York Hill, residential structural
Eric L. and Marcela S. Broussard, trustees, 1498 Moser Road, residential structural
Gary D. Bloom, 3190 Odell Highway, residential structural
Bradley J. and Deborah D. Lorang, 400 Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Richard D. and Jill A. Hedges, 1406 Country Club, residential structural
Debbie Fuller and Chris Kastner, 559 Forestview Drive, residential structural
Andrea and Kyle Wood, 4290 Portland Drive, residential structural
David Fenwick and Belinda E. Batcha, 3663 Holly, residential structural
Jimmy and Lisa Pacheco, 3253 Odell Highway, residential structural
Lisa C. Benach, trustee, 62 Shahala Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Carin Agren and Michael VanSisseren, 4316 Post Canyon, residential structural
