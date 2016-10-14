Shining a light on domestic violence

As domestic abuse continues, so must the conversation about it.

That was the message heard by the 30 people attending Wednesday’s second annual candlelight vigil at Georgiana Smith Gardens, organized by Helping Hands Against Violence.

Pointing to the dozens of luminaries and candles on the lawn, sidewalk and walls, organizer Karen Schultz said, “This represents not just lives, but it represents voices, so it’s very important.

“It is imperative we continue to talk about domestic violence, because it is a conversation that is ongoing, and a conversation that should be live and apparent in our community,” said Schultz, a bilingual advocate for Helping Hands.

Keynote speaker was County Assistant District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen, who introduced her victims advocate, Gloria Needham, who worked for Helping Hands “and brings a lot of the lessons and values she learned at Helping Hands and helped foster it in our office,” Rasmussen said. “Helping Hands is an incredibly important partner in our office and our community.”

Rasmussen related her own family’s compelling story of domestic abuse; details in the Oct. 19 Hood River News.

Two forthcoming events: on Oct. 29, AniChe Cellars, 301 Oak St., hosts a Dia de Los Muertos celebration event benefitting Helping Hands, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are available only online, at brownpapertickets.com

Helping Hands’ 18th annual gala auction will be Nov. 5 at Hood River Elks Lodge, 6-9 p.m., free admission, music by Kevin Holman, wine and beer from AniChe Cellars and Double Mountain Brewery.