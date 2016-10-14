Wet weekend: Use caution driving in harsh conditions

Before You Go: Be ready for a round of possible high water and downed trees.

Heavy rains and high winds could make for hazardous travel conditions in the days ahead.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and high winds through Sunday. That could translate into high water, localized flooding and downed trees on the roads.

Travelers in the region should use extreme caution and check for conditions on their route at www.tripcheck.com.

Oregon Department of Transportation is gearing up for this round of heavy rain and flooding and will close any flooded highway presenting a safety hazard. Travelers should also expect road closures due to downed trees.

Travelers must obey road closure signs for their own safety and for the safety of highway workers. Traveling through flooded roads could cause you to be swept away or stall in high water.



According to Oregon State Police log entries for Thursday, multiple drivers struggled amid rough driving conditions on Interstate 84. The agency listed at least five motor vehicle crashes in the Columbia Gorge, none of which resulted in serious injury.

In several instances, drivers “hydroplaned” in pools of water near milepost 55 west of Hood River, spinning out of their lane of travel.

Heavy rain often means limited visibility, reduced tire traction and less predictable car handling.

As you travel in these conditions:

• Watch out for each other. In poor visibility, remember it may be harder to see people walking or biking.

• Slow down. Allow more time to get where you are going and allow for plenty of distance between cars, which need two or three times more stopping distance on wet roads.



• Look out for downed trees and other debris in the road.

• Don’t travel through high water and flooded roads. Driving through several inches of water can cause you to lose control of the car and could splash water into the engine and stall it. Lowering your speed helps you prepare for sudden stops caused by debris and other wet-weather hazards.

• Disengage your cruise control.

• Expect power outages. Traffic signals affected by power outages are treated as a four-way stop.

• Allow more time to reach your destination. In severe weather, closures and crashes can cause long delays.

• Plan ahead by leaving extra time when driving in heavy rain and windy conditions.