Death notices for Oct. 18: Florine Carpenter, Eldon Cates, Lois Johnson, Dan Petroff and Barbara Bacon

Florine Carpenter

Florine Carpenter of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 17, 2016, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center with family by her side. Florine was born March 15, 1929, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

Eldon Cates

Eldon Thomas Cates of Hood River passed away Oct. 17, 2016, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland with family by his side. He was born Oct. 21, 1934, and was 81 at the time of his death. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

Lois Johnson

Lois Johnson passed away Oct. 15, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Lois was born Jan. 18, 1924, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

Dan Petroff

Dan Petroff, age 97, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Oct. 14, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Barbara Bacon

Barbara Bacon, age 87, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 15, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.