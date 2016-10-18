Teen Halloween party at library

Come to the Hood River Library on Sunday, Oct. 30 for an evening of snacks, candy, games and some spooky (and probably silly) movies and stories. Teens and tweens will have the library to themselves for the night.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Please arrive between 4:30-5 p.m. while the doors are unlocked. The party will last until 8 p.m.

Questions or if you want to let us know you are planning to be here, please talk to library staff or call Rachel at 541-387-7073.

This program is free and open to teen and tween members of the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.