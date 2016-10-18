Advocacy Center holds fundraiser Oct. 22

Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center (CGCAC) will be holding its fifth annual fundraising event on Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars.

Harvest Hope for Kids will feature live music by the band Parlour, food by Solstice Wood Fired Pizza and a no-host bar. In addition, there will be a live and silent auction with all proceeds benefitting the CGCAC. Auction items include a one-week stay in a Sunriver home, dinner for eight with wine pairing at Jacob Williams Winery, a weekend stay at Rockaway vacation rental, a day with law enforcement, a sightseeing flight over the Columbia River Gorge and much more.

The CGCAC is a safe, child-friendly environment where specially trained professionals conduct age-appropriate interviews and medical exams on children when child welfare or law enforcement suspects they have been abused. This compassionate, team approach facilitates the investigation, assessment, intervention and prosecution of child abuse and is a much more cost-effective use of the community’s limited resources. Since opening in 2009, the CGCAC has seen over 360 children.

Last year’s event raised over $15,000. The money is used to provide children a full medical exam and interview at no cost to their family. Director Debi Baskins said, “We appreciate the community support we have received for our dedicated caregivers over the years. They have touched the lives of many children.”

To learn more log onto www.cgcac.org. Admission is $25 per person.