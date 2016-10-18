‘Age of Dignity’ discussion series starts Oct. 22

With most of the 400 copies of “The Age of Dignity” now out in the greater Gorge, the Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) is gearing up for the second part of their book program: Discussion groups.

A dozen such discussions are planned, although not all will be public; some church and civic groups have arranged to host talks for members. The first of the public discussions takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to evite.me/C2Du4RQFjq, aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com, or 541-354-1666.

“I am thrilled,” said Tina Castañares, one of AGA’s founding members, on the success of the book’s distribution and the upcoming discussions. “Our AGA group wanted from the outset to have more opportunities for Gorge communities to discuss the elder boom and caregivers with the book as a launching pad.

“We’ve had tons of support and partnerships to bring this about,” she said. “I’m eager to learn the range of reactions to the book and the thoughts that are shared about its themes. In AGA, we really believe in the value of community conversation — that discussions, diverse perspectives and calls to action all help build a stronger community.”

The discussions will be based on the World Café model and facilitated by trained volunteers. Castañares believes that “people’s hearts and minds will doubtless be influenced by the opportunity to share with others about the somewhat taboo themes of our own aging, inevitable needs for help and our interdependence as human beings.”

Other public discussions are as follows:

• Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Stevenson Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 3 — White Salmon Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 6 — Hood River Library, 2-4 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

•

The book is currently being read on Radio Tierra (KZAS), 95.1 FM in Hood River in English and Spanish. Live broadcasts happen Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in English (times may vary slightly). Additionally, it’s broadcast Saturdays at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Spanish broadcasts happen Monday at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Friday at noon and 3:30 p.m., and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.