Asai, Sankari named Merit scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced Hood River Valley High School seniors Douglas Asai and Pico Sankari as Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of Commendation from the school and NMSC, which conducts the program has been presented to these scholastically talented seniors.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC.



About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although Asai and Sankari will not continue in the 2016 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended students placed among the top 5 percent of the more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2016 competition by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT (PSAT.)



“I am proud of Doug and Pico and what they have accomplished,” said HRVHS Principal Rich Polkinghorn. “Being a Commended Student is a testament to the hard work and dedication they have put into their education.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2017 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 308,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.