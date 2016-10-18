Columbia Gorge Peace Village hosts film

Columbia Gorge Peace Village​ is hosting a community screening of the film “Room to Breathe” ​at CAST Theater, 215 Cascade Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. The film has been described as “a surprising story of transformation as struggling kids in a San Francisco public middle school are introduced to the practice of mindfulness meditation.”

A panel discussion with local educators experienced in bringing mindfulness practices into their work with children and youth will follow the film. Panel members include Laura Haspela (Hood River Middle School), Stephenie Going (Whitson Elementary and Cascadia Gong Fu Club), Kay Alton (HAVEN trauma survivor mindfulness instructor), and Karen Murphy (Columbia Gorge Peace Village program coordinator and mindful parenting coach).

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10. Fair trade singing bowls and other items will be on sale in the lobby. All proceeds from the event will go towards CGPV’s peace education for kid’s programming. Families with children upper grade school age and above are encouraged to attend. CGPV is grateful for the support of Doris and ​Tina Castañares​, making this event possible.