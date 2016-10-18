County continues marijuana hearings

Hood River County Board of Commissioners heard another round of impassioned testimony as they drew closer to adopting a set of rules for marijuana businesses outside city limits.

The county has been ironing out a set of local time, place and manner (TPM) restrictions on the cannabis industry, which will stack additional rules onto those of Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

The board held off on adopting the ordinance Monday, but decided to extend a temporary moratorium blocking marijuana businesses on rural residential properties, giving more time for the final ordinance to take shape.

The ruleset — recommended by Planning Commission — generally keeps cannabis growing operations in farm and forest zones, processing in exclusive farm use and industrial zones, and retail outlets (dispensaries) in commercial zones.

Dozens gathered in county chambers for Monday’s hearing, which at times was standing room only. Speakers heavily favored more lenient land use regulations for the marijuana industry, with 13 people generally pro-cannabis, while one speaker from the public and one county staffer called for tighter rules.

Brady Claussen, co-owner of High Winds cannabis farm in the Mount Hood area, urged the board not to hamper his business with restrictions beyond those of OLCC.

“The best way to regulate this industry is to allow people to do it within the system,” Claussen said. “If you burden everybody down with overregulation … you’re going to push jobs and tax revenue right out the county.”

OLCC is rolling out a new sales tax on marijuana — 17 percent to the state, and an optional 3 percent local tax. Local cities and counties can ask voters whether to implement the latter tax. Hood River City Council put that question on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Belinda Ballah with Hood River County Prevention Department took a restrictive stance and encouraged commissioners to prohibit marijuana businesses in RR zones, reprising her testimony from an August meeting.

Julia Garcia-Ramirez briefly raised concerns of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests stemming from the emerging cannabis industry.

The board’s stance on the particulars of the ordinance began to firm up.

Commissioners seemed to favor a ban of marijuana businesses on rural residential zones, more flexible language concerning lighting equipment, and a setback on marijuana businesses from neighbors: 50 feet from an abutting property line and 80 feet from a neighboring residence.

The goal of the setbacks was to mitigate impacts on neighbors, County Planning Director John Roberts explained. Wasco County, a larger and more spacious region, implemented a much more stringent 250-foot setback, he explained.

Commissioners also discussed that existing medical marijuana dispensaries should be “grandfathered” in once the rules take effect.

Commissioner Karen Joplin noted that private citizens can grow four plants per household in any residential zone, via state law. “It’s just the commercial (growing) that’s being prohibited,” she said of the nascent rules.

“We’re going to be less restrictive than what was proposed,” Commissioner Les Perkins said.

After deliberating, the board decided to table the ordinance’s actual adoption until a future meeting.

Instead, the commission took action to restore the 180-day moratorium blocking marijuana business on rural residential zones for another window of six months.

Staff explained in a written report the temporary freeze will provide time for the full ordinance to be completed, and to provide better direction for marijuana companies applying to the OLCC for business licenses. The moratorium, County Counsel Will Carey explained, will go away once the ordinance is adopted.