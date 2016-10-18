DeeTour hotel decision appealed to County Board of Commissioners

Backers of a hotel add-on at DeeTour, a proposed concert venue in the upper valley, have challenged Planning Commission’s decision to deny the project.

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners will hear an appeal by Apollo Land Holdings LLC, the project’s development company, at a hearing slated for November.

Jason Taylor, the property owner, intends to build a 50-room hotel to supplement a riverside concert stage and amphitheater near the intersection of Lost Lake Road and Dee Highway. A 437-car parking lot would serve the development.

However, local land use watchdog group Hood River Valley Residents Committee successfully appealed the hotel portion of the project. Planning Commissioners voted 5-2 in June to reject Apollo’s industrial land use permit.

Bill Summerfield, an attorney representing Apollo, argued in a written appeal that the planning commission erred in blocking the project. He objected to their finding that a countywide goal exception didn’t allow for a commercial use on the property.

“The Planning Commission erred in finding that that the applicant failed to demonstrate that the proposed hotel would not alter the character of the former Dee Mill or the services required to support it,” Summerfield wrote, among his 10 charges against the commission in a document titled “assignments of error.”

The DeeTour site was formerly a hardboard mill. The property is zoned M-1 industrial. In previous hearings, Taylor argued the hotel was a return to the property’s history — in the early 1900s, a hotel sprouted up alongside the historic mill at Dee.

The Planning Commission, however, agreed with HRVRC and decided the hotel project was an urban use, akin to a destination resort, in a largely rural area. They denied the project based on impacts to the surrounding area, according to their written decision.

The DeeTour hotel appeal hearing is scheduled for the county board’s next meeting at 6 p.m., Nov. 21 at the County Business Administration Building, 601 State St.

Comments and testimony submitted before the hearing are due Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. For questions regarding the appeal, contact Eric Walker, principal planner, at the Hood River County Planning Department at 541-386-6840 or eric.walker@co.hood-river.or.us.