Deputy DA speaks on domestic violence

Calling it “a disease that touches all of us,” Deputy District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen told her own family’s story of domestic abuse, as keynote speaker at the Helping Hands Against Violence candlelight vigil Oct. 12 at Georgiana Smith Gardens.

Rasmussen related her own family’s compelling story of domestic abuse; one that had come to light only a week before: a long-held traumatic secret that her mother never spoke of before she died this summer, one revealed by a 70-year-old aunt.

“I think if you look deep in your lives and family history, you’ll find that it’s there and in ways that it touches you,” said Rasmussen, who thanked Helping Hands “for helping to break that cycle.” Helping Hands is the 24-hour shelter and victims’ outreach service based in Hood River.

“This is real in our community,” Rasmussen said.

Pointing to the dozens of luminaries and candles on the lawn, sidewalk and walls, organizer Karen Schultz said, “This represents not just lives, but it represents voices, so it’s very important.” Schultz, a bilingual advocate for Helping Hands, said, “It is imperative we continue to talk about domestic violence, because it is a conversation that is ongoing, and something that should be live and apparent in our community.”

Rasmussen talked about the issue raised in a recent statement by Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Bud Pierce, who said in a debate with Gov. Kate Brown that “a woman that has great education and training and a job is not susceptible to this kind of abuse by men, women or anyone.”

Rasmussen said, “And boy was he blasted, and the person who blasted him best was our governor,” who in the past had experienced domestic abuse. (Pierce, an oncologist, has since apologized.)

“Even in our political discourse we made national news, but unfortunately it made national news for a profound lack of understanding about the effects of domestic violence and who suffers domestic violence,” Rasmussen said.

•

Rasmussen connected her family story to the lack of understanding, willful or not, revealed by Pierce. Rasmussen said that shortly after her mother’s death, she had a life-changing conversation with her mother’s older sister, Hedy, who is now in her 70s, about the family abuse that Rasmussen had long suspected but her mother would not speak of.

What follows has been edited for brevity:

“It was one of those moments when I realize I am having one of the most important conversations I will ever have,” Rasmussen said. “I asked her, ‘Is there something my mother would like me to know?’ My mother and I could never get to the conversation.”

Hedy, a polio sufferer, uses a wheelchair and had been in a body cast at home as a teenager for many months.

“She told me over an hour about the horrific domestic violence she and my mother grew up with,” Rasmussen said, at the hands of her grandfather; both her grandparents are deceased. The abuse led to broken bones, likely a concussive incident, and most of it occurred around my aunt who was in a body cast and could not move. The person who could move and get help was my mother. She was the legs of safety for the family. Imagine the trauma.” This is 1950s and 1960s small town Oregon, and it lasted “for years.”

Rasmussen said, “This is the kind of family Bud (Pierce) is talking about: the town pharmacist, friends with all the doctors, highly placed in the community politically, a very important businessman in the community. This is what the response to domestic violence back then looked like. When my aunt could call or my mother could run to family who lived a couple of blocks away, the response to this highly educated family was to go and get the family doctor and medically address my mother’s medical issues, and sometimes stay overnight in the house so my grandfather wouldn’t do further abuse.

Imagine a doctor doing that today and keeping that secret. That’s a secret my family kept for 55 years. It’s a secret no more.”

It is one she knows her mother would “appalled” to have spoken of publicly, “but how can I not?” said Rasmussen. “How can I not share it with you, and share the great strides that we have shared as a society that that (behavior is) intolerable. No doctor would stand for that I think, that so called educated, politically well-placed families can suffer profound domestic violence.

“What else did I learn? I learned it causes decades of trauma that cascades down to the children who also suffer from their own parents’ trauma. Many of my cousins have suffered from substance abuse, and domestic violence. It’s a generational thing. I am so fortunate and lucky that I married the man I married I am today and I am not in an abusive relationship, because I don’t think anyone is immune.

And I also think it tells you about the secrets that families can keep, and how that secrecy in itself can be traumatizing.”

•

“I think Hedy needed to get this off her shoulders and I am hoping that in a small way I was helpful in a way of intervening for her and seeing the truth of her experience.

“She believed the abuse was her fault. The child, who is now 70, carried the belief that the abuse was her fault. She had all these reasons her entire life that she believed her parents had this violent relationship because of her. And I am so humbled and grateful that I was able to sit with her and tell her, 'It’s not your fault, I’m sorry this happened to you.' I held the little girl she was when it happened. I hope in some way it helped her heal.”