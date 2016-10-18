Entertainment Update for Oct. 19

Salon series returns Oct. 20 at Stave and Stone

The second in the new Salon series, presented by members of Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Stages, happens Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Stave and Stone Winery. Salons are evening entertainments around a theme, a collection of poetry, drama, and music This month: “Oregon, Washington, and Water,” guided by Greg Gilbertson, featuring the work of Ken Kesey, Raymond Carver, and Tess Gallagher, read by Kathleen Morrow, Deborah Langlois, and others.

Icons!2 art show Friday at The Remains

The funk band Goldfoot provides the music at the all-ages “Icons!2” art show at The Remains Gallery, 500 Industrial Way (north of Full Sail, down the steps below Union Building), 6-8 p.m. Entrance is $5 for 18 and up. There’ll be prizes, food for sale, and face painting by Manja Warner. Artists, many newcomers to The Remains, are Mary Andrews, Dave McMacken, Alea Bone, Cat Powell, Mark Nilsson, Edmond Booth, Rene Westbrook, Jeff Betz, Dakota J. Williams, Dan Price, Jessica Williams, Robyn Jensen, Jessica Rae Sorenson, Ace Troy, Jessie McGrath, Angelita Martinez, Rebecca Flaiz, Brendon Hall, Laurie Balmuth, Leah Hugon, Caitlynn Abdow, Willie Neikirk, Kim Lindemyer, Scott Kraynak, Matt Gerlick, Wes Braun, Christopher Creath, Bobby Casey, and owners Nik Vik and Nate Chavez.

Vienna Boys Choir Nov. 15

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association proudly presents the world renowned Vienna Boys Choir in concert on their current American tour. The Vienna Boys Choir's deep historical connection to the development of European Classical Music is unparalleled.

The Vienna Boys Choir will be performing at the Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May Street, Hood River, Oregon for one performance only on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for children and students and $25 for adults, and may be purchased at www. brownpapertickets.com, at Waucoma Bookstore, or at the door.

Hop Trip at White Buffalo

Hop Trip is playing at the White Buffalo Wine & Bistro on Thursday, Oct 20, from 6-8 p.m. Please join Mark Daly, Ed Dietrich, and Steve Alford with special musical guests for a fun evening. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Kit Garoutte at The Pines

This week at The Pines: Kit Garoutte & Nancy Cook, Friday Oct. 21, 6-9 p.m. Expect jazz, pop, classical, blues, new acoustic and more — an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

White Salmon Fall Art Walk

Come to scenic White Salmon and visit studios and White Salmon artists in this annual three-day event that features 15 artists at six locations. Oct. 21, 22 and 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As you stroll down Jewett Street you will enjoy a large range of fine art: sculpture, painting, printmaking, jewelry, ceramics, glass art and more.

Maps are available at 216 E. Jewett St. in White Salmon.

