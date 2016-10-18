Hood River student wins scholarships

Lauren Gray, a 2013 graduate of Hood River Valley High School, has won two college scholarships while attending University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash.

The Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship, for $2,000, and the Jesse Elder Memorial Scholarship, for $1,500, were both awarded to Gray by the Hood River Education Foundation. The awards recognize students’ academic ability and the work they are doing to achieve their career and life goals. The scholarships are available to graduates of Hood River Valley High School.



Gray is the daughter of Wendy and Randy Gray of Hood River, and is a member of Puget Sound’s class of 2017. She is majoring in music and minoring in Spanish. Activities at Puget Sound include Adelphian Concert Choir, Dorian Singers, Latinos Unidos club, Yoga Club, and Repertory Dance Group.

Founded in 1888, the University of Puget Sound is a 2,600-student, independent, national liberal arts college in Tacoma, Wash.