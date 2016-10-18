Jim Crary challenges Greg Walden for Dist. 2

Retired attorney Jim Crary, a Democrat from Ashland, is running to unseat longtime U.S. Rep. Greg Walden from Oregon’s Second Congressional District.

“I’ve always been politically aware and involved,” Crary said. “There are so many issues that drive me crazy. I kept kind of a log, a word document, starting with Citizens United.”

His top issue is getting big money out of politics. Citizens United is the 2010 Supreme Court case that lifted a ban on corporations and unions independently spending money on individuals in politics. On his website, Crary cites a study that looked at 2,000 public opinion surveys and found that public opinion had “near zero” impact on public policy, but money did.

He feels if campaign finance was fixed, all the other problems in the system would be fixed also. He does not see it as a right-wing or left-wing issue, but a good-government issue.

Crary said congressmen spend 30 to 70 percent of their time fundraising for campaigns, and 91 percent of the time, the candidate with the most money wins.

He noted that two-thirds of political donations come from just 0.2 percent of citizens.

“As the cost of winning elections explodes, politicians of both political parties become ever more dependent on the tiny slice of the population who can bankroll their campaigns,” he said.

He feels only citizens who live in the district where the candidate resides should be able to donate to a campaign.

He said people who donate to campaigns now are “not doing it because they’re altruistic, they’re doing it because they want some kind of access.”

According to Crary, the state of campaign spending now is “obscene … and I’m not sure that’s strong enough.

“Joe Citizen, Joe Average, they feel like it’s a rigged, game, and it is a rigged game.”

He feels a constitutional amendment is the way to rectify the situation. If people who weren’t in his district tried to give him campaign contributions, he said, “I wouldn’t be impolite, but I’d say, ‘You know what? You have your own representative.’”

Crary’s modest campaign is self-funded, and during a September interview, he estimated he’s spent maybe $3,000 to $4,000. Conversely, he claimed the majority of Walden’s money comes from big donors who don’t live in the district.

He has a car that gets 50 miles per gallon, and he stays in people’s homes when he’s on the campaign trail.

“It’s really been a great experience; I’ve met so many people.”

Crary worked for 14 years for the City of Anchorage in Alaska in its legal department, then worked 17 years for BP in its procurement and contracts department. His family moved to property outside of Ashland in 2006.

To address climate change — “global warming is absolutely real,” he says on his website — he supports a carbon tax, with revenue used to subsidize renewable energy research and the purchase of electric cars.

He also wants to address income inequality, and feels that the country could address several issues at once by investing in infrastructure, which would create family wage jobs.

“Our infrastructure used to be the envy of the world — no more,” he said. He would raise the federal gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since 1993. “How many things do you know that haven’t been increased since 1993?”

He added, “We always find money for bombs. Billions of dollars, but when we want to fix our own infrastructure, they can’t find the money. What’s wrong with that picture?”

He said even chambers of commerce are united in asking for taxation to improve infrastructure, which includes bridges, roads, sewers and water mains.

On Social Security, he said in 18 years, it will begin paying just 75 cents on the dollar, and many people will only have Social Security as a retirement benefit. “That’s not going to be pretty at all,” he said.

He would remove the cap on Social Security taxes, so upper income earners pay the same percentage of wages as other earners.

He would also institute means testing, and eliminate Social Security for seniors earning $250,000 or more.

He wants to ensure those most vulnerable get the retirement nest egg they’ve been planning on.

He would also raise the retirement age. He would grandfather anyone age 40 or older at the current retirement age of 67, but progressively make it longer for younger people, with those born in 2020 or later retiring at 69 and a half.

He would exempt honorably discharged veterans from the increased retirement and keep them at age 67.

A veteran himself, he served in the military police in the Army. He said, “That to me would be an honor that a veteran would say thank you for, and it’s a tangible benefit.”

He supports term limits — 12 years maximum for congressmen and senators — and hates the Electoral College, which he says gives some voters more power than others.

With politicians interested in re-election, “They do not want to make hard decisions. Why has Social Security not been reformed? Why has infrastructure gone to hell in a hand basket?”

On gun rights, he is a hunter who believes in the Second Amendment but also believes in universal background checks. He also opposes assault rifle-style weapons and magazine clips with larger than 10-bullet capacity.

“I have no problem with weapons, or guns, but I do have a problem with assault weapons. When I was in the Army I shot the M-16; the AR-15 is a civilian version of the M-16.

“It’s designed for one thing, to kill a lot of people in a very short period of time,” he said of assault-style weapons.

Of universal background checks, he said it won’t prevent all instances of the wrong person getting a gun, but it will prevent “many” instances.

To the idea that people fear universal background checks as a prelude to gun registration and eventual confiscation, Crary said, “It’s a phobia. How do you get rid of someone’s phobia? It’s an irrational fear.”

He said, “If that’s their fear, I don’t know how to allay it.”

He said the gun rights issue goes back to his chief concern, special interests in politics. As for his own chances at winning, he said, it’s “a small chance.” But he said he would have no chance if he didn’t run at all. He’s found in his visits throughout the district — which is the seventh largest in the U.S. — that water rights are a major issue.

Native Americans want full water flows for salmon, farmers want it for irrigation, and the environmentalists have concerns about the spotted frog.

“All of these competing interests trying to get a scarce resource,” he said.

Crary plans to run for office again in two years. He said this was a learning experience, and next time he will accept donations since he will know what he’s doing and it won’t be wasteful.

For more information on his campaign, visit www.Crary16.com.