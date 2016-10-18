0

Master Gardeners now taking applications

Compost garden at OSU Extension.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Compost garden at OSU Extension.

As of Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Do you want to be involved with a service program that outreaches and educates about sustainable gardening practices in your community? The Master Gardener program consists of a gardening training and a service component. Applications are open for the 2017 program and due back on Friday, Nov. 4. Contact Rachel Suits at rachel.suits@oregonstate.edu or 541-386-3343 ext. 38257 for more information on the Master Gardener program in the Central Gorge.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)