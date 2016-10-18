Master Gardeners now taking applications

Do you want to be involved with a service program that outreaches and educates about sustainable gardening practices in your community? The Master Gardener program consists of a gardening training and a service component. Applications are open for the 2017 program and due back on Friday, Nov. 4. Contact Rachel Suits at rachel.suits@oregonstate.edu or 541-386-3343 ext. 38257 for more information on the Master Gardener program in the Central Gorge.