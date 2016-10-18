Pet of the week: Bungee loves to hop in for a snuggle

Bungee has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

He’s a year and a half old Manchester mix and is aptly named because he loves to hop, spring, and bounce right into a lap for a snuggle. Besides giving lots of love to everyone he meets, his favorite activity is fetch. He’ll bound after any ball that’s thrown, but a tennis ball is about the biggest he can fit in his little mouth. Although Bungee comes in a small package, weighing in at a little less than 13 pounds, he loves to accompany his human friends on hikes and does well on leash. He’s eager to please and learn, and gets along well with other dogs.

Bungee will make all days brighter with his never-ending tail wags! If you think Bungee may make a good addition to your family, the adoption fee is $205. He is neutered, current on vaccinations, and has been microchipped.

The fee to adopt is charged to recoup standard veterinary expenses.

Since many of our dogs are in foster, please call ahead to meet Bungee in Odell at the Hukari Animal Shelter, 3910 Heron Drive, or call for more information at 541-354-1083. Adoption hours are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. You can fill out an application online at our website, hoodriveradoptadog.org, or download and scan and email to us at adoptadog@gorge.net, or fax it in to 1-877-833-7166. We offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, call 1-866-597-2424.