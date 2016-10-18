Q and A, Oregon House District 52 opponents

Biography:

Mark Reynolds is a lifelong resident of the Gorge and grew up on his family’s farm. Mark was an educator in our schools for more than 25 years, first as a migrant education program coordinator and then as a teacher at the high school. His wife and daughter are also teachers.

1) What are your top three goals if elected?

My top three goals if elected are to re-invest in education, build an economy where working families can thrive, and protect our environment.

2) Name one un- or under-funded program or project you would promote as member of the Legislature, and why:

Our education system needs immediate attention. Students and educators are working without adequate resources. Oregon can’t move forward until we address this revenue shortfall.

3) What are your qualifications and plans should you be elected?

As a teacher for more than two decades, I have worked with children and their families from Pre-K through community college. This experience has helped me to understand the educational and social needs of our communities. I will prioritize public education and push to address the needs of the most vulnerable. Every person wants a good education, job opportunities, health care, stable housing and a secure retirement. I am optimistic that with experience and new leadership in the legislature, we can keep moving Oregon forward and improve the lives of working families.

4) Explain your stance on Measure 97:

I support Measure 97. As an educator and parent, I’ve seen firsthand the needs in our schools. Large corporations like Comcast and Wells Fargo should pay their fair share, just like other hard-working Oregonians. Corporations should contribute to our schools, health care, and senior services. If Measure 97 passes, I will make sure the new revenue addresses these needs, while working to develop a fairer and more stable revenue system.

5) How should state government be approaching the PERS situation?

PERS is an expensive proposition, one in which decisions were made to pay later rather than provide negotiated wage increases. Thousands of PERS earners were promised a secure retirement income. We have an obligation to honor those promises. If there are ideas about how to reduce the burden, that are legal and would not further erode benefits, I welcome the discussion.

6) How can the state go about adequately funding education and other social services?

Oregon workers, agriculture, and small businesses have shouldered most of the burden of funding government. In fact, the shift of that burden from big business to individuals occurred mostly over the past few decades. The trend to give subsidies to corporations has drained our revenue stream. A fair and progressive revenue system will collect from all who have the ability to pay, with the wealthiest paying the most.

7) What are your ideas for funding infrastructure needs?

As with all government services in Oregon, revenue has been reduced over time and we’ve weathered several severe economic shocks over the past decades. We’ve also given special tax incentives for siting corporate business in Oregon. It’s time to face up to the necessity of paying for long-delayed maintenance and repair. Voters in this district agree that we need to update our roads and bridges, and we need to keep all options on the table to address these needs.

8) You are a newcomer to the Legislature — specifically, how will you make a difference this biennium?

I will advocate for an economy where workers can support their families with a living wage and have access to higher education and health care. I will advocate for women, to ensure that they receive equal pay and equal opportunity. I will work to build a more sustainable future, to level the playing field for our local businesses and agriculture, and to fund a quality education for every child.

9) What is your stance on increasing the minimum wage?

I support the increase of the minimum wage because someone working full time should be able to get ahead, not just scrape by. Women are 60 percent of minimum wage workers and 90,000 of them are supporting a household. Raising the wage is one tool for improving lives and building equality.

10) How should (or should) the state be working to promote travel and tourism to the Gorge?

Natural beauty and recreational opportunities draw people to Oregon. It’s essential that we work together to address growth and development in a way that preserves the natural beauty. We can and should promote travel and tourism in the Gorge and Mount Hood, but we have to do better to ensure that more tourist dollars remain in Oregon to fund infrastructure and public safety.

11) How, specifically, will you work for economic development and job creation in the district?

I will work to create a level playing field for small businesses, and work with community colleges and small business groups to grow a clean and sustainable local economy. We have many examples of sound business models. We need to expand on these successes and work together to build the economy that we want.

12) Summarize the District’s SWOT: Strengths/ Weaknesses/ Opportunities/ Threats

House District 52 is facing population growth and the stresses that it places on resources. We have to work to accommodate newcomers while protecting the character and quality of life in the district.

Biography:

Mark Johnson, Dist. 52 incumbent, is a nearly life-long resident of the Hood River Valley, who has raised his family here and manages a business. “I’m serving for my 12th year on the Hood River County School Board. I’ve been privileged to serve three terms in the Oregon Legislature. I have three wonderful kids and an amazing wife!”

1) What are your top three goals if elected?

• Continue the work I’ve begun on K-3 literacy

• Long term funding and success of the Oregon Promise

• Focus on Gorge and Hood River Valley priorities

2) Name one un- or under-funded program or project you would promote as member of the Legislature, and why:

Over the past 12 years, the percentage of general fund revenue that goes to K-12 has declined dramatically. This trend must be reversed.

3) What are your accomplishments and plans should you be re-elected?

My accomplishments include:

• Co-authoring the Oregon Promise, providing affordable access to community college for qualifying high school students;

• Giving first responders resources and training to respond to train derailments;

• Providing professional development support for teachers;

• Removed roadblocks to enable the craft brew industry to thrive in Oregon.

I plan to build on these accomplishments by:

• Addressing instability in education funding across the state;

• Continued funding and expansion for the Oregon Promise;

• Requiring trains to have safety equipment on each car for use in case of an accident;

• Protection our environment while also balancing use of natural resources for economic development.

4) Explain your stance on Measure 97

I am opposed to the measure. It’s a tax on sales that is regressive and dramatically increases costs for families and seniors. There is no guarantee that the revenue raised will benefit specific programs. It will cost the state jobs and negatively impact our local economy. Other options for revenue reform that are more beneficial for Oregon exist and I’m committed to being a part of that work in the legislature.

5) How should state government be approaching the PERS situation?

We must acknowledge there is a problem. The unfunded liability is $22 billion. Increases in PERS rates to public employers are skyrocketing and the impact to school districts and public agencies is concerning. The courts have been clear that there are actions that can be taken without violating current benefits and those should be a roadmap. Left unchecked, PERS costs will devastate our classrooms, public sector and put our state at a competitive disadvantage.

6) How can the state go about adequately funding education and other social services?

Prioritizing education is the first step. In 2005, K-12 education received 44.7 percent of the general fund revenue. Currently, it receives about 39 percent. If we had continued to fund K-12 at the ‘05 level for the past decade, we would have invested over $4.5 billion more dollars in classrooms. We must choose to put education first, followed by comprehensive revenue reform to ensure funding stability and business certainty.

7) What are your ideas for funding infrastructure needs?

In the next session the legislature must pass a transportation package. We simply can’t wait longer to address our traffic congestion issues as well as repair our bridges and roads. In order to support an increase in fuel taxes to fund this work, I will ensure that transportation needs in the Gorge are addressed in the package so that consumers can realize a return on their investment.

8) You are not a newcomer to the Legislature — specifically, how will you make a difference this biennium?

I’ve already introduced an extensive assortment of bills for the next session. The bills include continuing my work on early literacy, reforming the Teachers Standards and Practices Commission, protecting our recreation industry from frivolous lawsuits, improving rail safety in the Gorge and securing help for local farmers in providing worker housing. In addition, I’ve been selected to lead bipartisan work on revenue reform.

9) What is your stance on increasing the minimum wage?

I opposed the increase because I heard from valley farmers and Oak Street businesses that it will be harder for them to remain in business and retain employees. The increase makes it harder for businesses to stay competitive with other states and international markets and will hurt youth employment, entry-level jobs.

10) How should (or should) the state be working to promote travel and tourism to the Gorge?

The state’s promotion of the Gorge through Travel Oregon has been amazingly successful. We are being loved to death … and I’m working on a Regional Solutions Task Force to address our popularity and protect our resources. We must also address the recreational liability issue that threatens Gorge businesses.

11) How, specifically, will you work for economic development and job creation in the district?

It’s clear the lack of affordable housing is limiting the growth of our Gorge economy. I supported legislation that helped mitigate the problem and will continue to support state policies that make more housing available to increase the supply. I will support improving transportation infrastructure for both work and recreation.

12) Summarize the District’s SWOT: Strengths/ Weaknesses/ Opportunities/ Threats:

Strengths: Natural resource based economies

Weaknesses: Need for tourist-focused transportation

Opportunities: Greater collaboration between the sides of the Mountain

Threats: Outdated recreational liability law