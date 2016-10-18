Travelogue: Argentina

I arrived at the Buenos Aires airport on June 25 to begin my two-month Rotary exchange in Argentina. After passing through migrations and the moment of panic at the realization that I was alone in a foreign country, something caught my eye: a sign that read “Bienvenida, Grace,” and some smiling faces. I had made it.

I experienced some culture shock during my first few weeks in Argentina. For me, culture shock is the first time you’re greeted with a kiss on the cheek or the first time you eat dinner at 11 p.m. It’s when you hear the verb conjugation you never learned in Spanish class or buy a set of “colitas,” a special kind of hair tie all the girls wear. Culture shock is the first time you sip Mate, or when you watch Argentina play in the America’s Cup finals and hear how loud everyone cheers for them.

The list can go on, but the best part of living in another country that makes it different from a visit is when you stop noticing all the differences, and the strange becomes the normal.

The town I lived in is called Daireaux, and is located about a four-hour drive southwest from Buenos Aires. It’s surrounded by “campos,” meaning farmlands. In Daireaux, I felt a strong sense of community. The people were kind, very outgoing, and always wanted to know my story. I got to attend two different schools and became close with many of the friends of my host sister, Sofi.

I spoke close to no English throughout my stay, because very few people spoke it there. So I found that learning a language by immersion is not easy. You have to get used to being laughed at when you say something wrong, and the feeling of frustration when you can’t understand a word of the conversations around you. But the authenticity of learning about a country by speaking with its people in their native language was well worth it.

Of the places I had the privilege to visit during my stay, Buenos Aires was by far the favorite. The city is full of ornate architecture that tells the story of Argentina’s colonization and history. There’s a street dedicated to plays and theater, called Calle Corrientes, as well as a neighborhood known as La Boca, where every building is painted in rainbow colors.

My host family included my father Gustavo, mother Sonia, older brother Franco (21), and sisters, Fany (18), Sofi (17), and younger brother Valentino (7), along with a bunch of extended family I got to know. I will never forget my Argentinean family; they made a foreign country feel like home in the best way possible, and I miss them dearly.

Sofi will be living with me this coming January after she graduates from high school, and I look forward to showing her around Hood River and sharing with her my country, just like how she shared hers.