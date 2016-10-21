Death notices for Oct. 22: Ellyn Kane, George Kimball, Kenneth Leibham and Barbara Pink

Ellyn Kane

Ellyn Llewellyn Kane, age 38, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Oct. 16, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

George Kimball

George “Keith” Kimball passed away Oct. 18, 2016, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Keith was born Dec. 29, 1929. He was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Kenneth Leibham

Kenneth Leibham, age 68, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at his home Oct. 17, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Barbara Pink

Barbara Pink, age 89, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Oct. 18, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.