Service Announcements for Oct. 22: Louise Neitch and Betty Johnson

Louise Neitch

Louise Ellen Neitch passed away Oct. 14, 2016, in Troutdale, Ore. Louise was born Dec. 29, 1930. She was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.

Funeral services will be held for Louise at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will be at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.

A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, also at Anderson’s.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Betty Johnson

Betty Hazel Johnson passed away Sept. 20, 2016, at the Hood River Care Center. She was born Jan. 3, 1923, and was 93 at the time of her passing.

A graveside service for Betty will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 22 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.