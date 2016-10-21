Another Voice: Community of caring, and the public issue of homelessness

For the past six years, hundreds of local volunteers have provided services to our neighbors who are homeless through the Hood River Warming Shelter. Started by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, faith communities initially rotated space to provide beds, offer a meal, medical attention and referrals, vouchers for showers, and emergency transportation needs. Last year’s private site provided a warm, safe place to stay on winter nights for scores of people without homes.

Volunteer Training On Wednesday, Oct. 26, attend a volunteer training meeting at Hood River Valley Christian Church (975 Indian Creek Road) from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Andy Wade, volunteer coordinator, and Lorena Ruiz-Gonzalez, guest service coordinator, will conduct the training. If you are a returning volunteer, you do not need to update your training unless you would like a refresher.

This year, with the cold season breathing down our backs, the warming shelter volunteers have been trying to identify a hosting site in our community. Although they have financial resources to rent space, they have been unable to secure a location for the shelter.



It is not that empty buildings do not exist. Rather, it is our commitment to care for the vulnerable that appears to be lacking. Responses from property owners have included: “No, we cannot rent to the homeless.” “I worked, why can’t these homeless folks work — I cannot let them in to the empty places we own.” “Our location is too near where our children play and go to school.” “Our property is not an appropriate site to have the homeless visibly there every night.” “If we have a shelter in our facility, no one will ever want to rent this space again.”

Sadly, even a number of faith communities have turned down the request to provide shelter space in the coming months.

I have been a resident of Hood River for the past decade. I am thankful that we are a community of caring, passionate people. We care for our children and their education. We care for those we know who are sick or in crisis. We care about the cleanliness of our air and water. We care about quality of life and building a healthy, safe community.

But sadly, there appears to be limits to our caring. We are quick to support the idea of warming shelters so long as someone else staffs them, so long as they are not in our neighborhood. We diminish the moral fabric of our inclusive community when we allow our stereotypes about neighbors in need to keep them at a distance. We allow ourselves to live in ignorance about what causes neighbors to lose their homes. We ignore the frightening realities that could create homelessness for each of us at any time. Callously, we raise the bar of our tolerance for housing injustice. Fear is preventing us from being the caring community we portend to be.



Poverty is never accidental. Homelessness is a reality that is created by complex factors including mental illness, abuse, addictions and an unjust economic system.



Homelessness is a community-wide issue and we need to utilize every possible private and public resource to address the crisis. Ultimately, providing shelter for our neighbors who are homeless is an issue that impacts the well-being of us all. It is an economic incentive for our business community — we all prosper and contribute to community when our needs are met. The presence of shelters is an incentive for health care partners — when one of us becomes ill from sleeping outside in dark, stormy weather, we are all at risk. Confronting homelessness is also a political responsibility for public leaders, those we have entrusted to attend to our well-being.



Being a compassionate community and one that is complacent about meeting the needs of our neighbors without shelter is a contradiction that none of us should be willing to live with. It is getting colder out there. Let’s respond to the emergency! The time for serious caring and justice is now.