Hood River Valley High School’s fall musical, “Catch Me If You Can,” opens next weekend, Oct. 28-29, in the Bowe Theater beginning at 7 p.m. Performances continue Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The show, based on the true story of Frank William Abagnale, Jr., was an Academy Award nominated film in 2002. Above, Frank William Abagnale, Jr., center (Sean Gray) talks with Stewardess Cindy, left (Lily Galvez) and Stewardess Mindy (Lauren Church) while impersonating an airline pilot. Tickets are on sale now at Waucoma Bookstore — advanced tickets are recommended, as performances are expected to sell out, but will also be available at the door as space allows.