Entertainment Update for Oct. 22

AniChe hosts music, Helping Hands benefit

Performing this month at AniChe Cellars, 301 Oak St., are Mary-Sue Tobin on Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m. and Bri Cauz on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. On Oct. 29, the winery hosts Los Perros Olvidados for a Dia de los Muertos celebration benefitting Helping Hands Against Violence, 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are available only online at brownpapertickets.com.

‘Beer of the Gods’ at Thunder Island Oct. 22

Live music all afternoon goes with the beer at the Beer of the Gods event at Cascade Locks’ Thunder Island Brewing Company, noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. Lex Rule performs at 1 p.m., Kelsey and the Next Right Thing at 4 p.m., and headliners Ants in the Kitchen take over at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 (kids 12 and under free) and includes a souvenir pint glass. Look for raffle prizes, the debut of the new fall menu, and guest food trucks, along with a Jester and Judge cider tasting. Find Thunder Island at the west end of Marine Park.

‘Magic Sword’ at River City

“Magic Sword is a multimedia experience created by an anonymous music producer and comic illustrator Shay Plummer. The project uses the combined power of music and comics to tell the fantastic story of the Magic Sword, a weapon of infinite power left to be guarded by an enigmatic character named The Keeper.”

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m. at River City Saloon. $5 with costume, $10 without. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

CGOA season opens Oct. 21

Gabriel Faure’s transcendent “Requiem” and Beethoven’s bucolic “Pastoral” symphony make up the audience-pleasing program for Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s first concert of the season. The concerts will be Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. More information is available at gorgeorchestra.org.

Peter Fletcher Oct. 23

Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher is on a nationwide tour promoting an upcoming CD that will feature such masterworks as Paganini’s “Caprice No. 24.” He performs Sunday, Oct. 23 at the History Museum of Hood River County beginning at 7 p.m. The all-acoustic show will be in the atrium. Some balcony seating and front row premium seating tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.