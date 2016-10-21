Halloween’s a Coming: Your Guide to Fun Oct. 29-31

Halloween Happenings

There’s plenty of fun to be had for Halloween — and before — all around the Gorge. Here are a few themed events taking place next weekend:

• Oct. 29 — Annual Parkdale Pumpkin Parade and Fun Run. Costumes encouraged but not required; benefit for the Parkdale PTO. 5K/10K ($15) check in begins at 9 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. start time, and the 1-mile fun run/walk ($5) check in at 10 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. start time. Begins and ends at Red Barn Park. The pumpkin parade will take place after the event, with check in at 11 a.m. and a start time of 11:30 a.m. More information at 541-370-5644.

• Oct. 29 — White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO Monster Mash. Henkle Middle School turns into a family fun zone from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost is $3/person and includes 4 game tickets; under 5 are free. Find carnival games, a haunted hallway, and costume contest, with Beneventi’s Pizza and treats for sale. All are welcome.

• Oct. 30 — Teen Halloween Party. The Hood River Library will close its doors to everyone but tweens and teens from 4:30-8 p.m. Expect snacks and candy, games and spooky/silly movies and stories. For more information or to register, call 541-387-7073. The event is free.

• Oct. 31 — Trick or Treat at the Darling Boutique. Come downtown to trick or treat at local businesses, including the Darling Boutique, 114 Third St., from 5-8 p.m.

• Oct. 31 — Free Community Carnival. Come any time between 5:30-8 p.m. to Immanuel Lutheran Church for children’s game booths, prizes, candy, refreshments, popcorn, foosball, air hockey, black light Nerf, mini-golf and more. A safe, fun, free and enjoyable Halloween for all.

• Oct. 31 — Great Pumpkin Comes to Hawks Ridge. Come any time between 6-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the 50th visit from the Great Pumpkin with Charlie Brown and Friends. All ages; party and online photo contest info on Facebook, Twitter (@HawksRidgeAssistedALF).

Send your non-profit Halloween season event to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.