Honoring Citizen Min

Hundreds gathered last week at centennial birth anniversary events for Minoru Yasui, native son and civil rights advocate who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. Three generations –granddaughter Chani Hawkins and her mother, Laurie Yasui, and son, Penn — listen during Wednesday’s dedication of a monument to be placed at the library. Speakers included moderator Maija Yasui, County Commissioner Maui Meyer and U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who read President Obama’s Medal statement. More coverage in the Oct. 26 edition including Hawkins’ remarks and other coverage.