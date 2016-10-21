Horizon soccer to play North Clackamas in playoff game Monday

The Horizon Christian soccer team is all set to play North Clackamas Christian in the semifinal round of the championship bracket of the 1A playoffs. No. 10 Horizon (6-2-4, 6-1-3 Special District 6) finished the season in third place in the conference, while No. 11 North Clackamas Christian (8-2-3, 7-1-2) finished second.

First round 1A playoff game: Monday, 4 p.m. at North Clackamas Christian School in Oregon City No. 11 North Clackamas Christian Saints (8-2-3, 7-1-2) vs. No. 10 Horizon Christian Hawks (6-2-4, 6-1-3) Winner advances to championship game Friday at Wilsonville High School at 8 p.m. to play winner of Damascus Christian and Umpqua Valley/Melrose Christian game

The two teams will play each other Monday at 4 p.m. in Oregon City. Winner of that round will advance to the championship game Friday at Wilsonville High School at 8 p.m. Losers of the semifinal rounds will play in a consolation game in the same location at 6 p.m. In their previous meeting Oct. 3 in Hood River, the Hawks and the Saints couldn’t find a way past each other and deadlocked in a 0-0 draw.

Horizon capped its final week of regular season play with a nonleague 1-1 draw against Trout Lake, Wash., (5-3-1) on Wednesday and then clobbered the C.S. Lewis Academy Watchmen (2-8) by a score of 10-1 the following day in a game that was rescheduled following last weekend’s inclement weather (full results not available at press time). Horizon Head Coach Andrew Stenberg said the team added the game with Trout Lake to make up for a canceled nonleague game and because “we wanted to truly test ourselves before we head into playoffs.”

In the draw with the Mustangs, Quinn Roetcisoender scored the lone goal for Horizon on a last-minute penalty kick that was awarded to Horizon after Trout Lake committed a hand ball in the box. It was a marked improvement from when the Hawks played Trout Lake earlier this season, falling 5-1.