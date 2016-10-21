HRV volleyball closes out season with a win

The HRV volleyball program just finished up one of its most successful regular seasons in school history on Tuesday, defeating The Dalles in four sets in Hood River. The Eagles took the first set 25-19, but then fell to the Riverhawks 25-19 in the second set. HRV edged The Dalles 25-22 in the third and then finished off the game with a decisive 25-14 victory.

Endowment game: Monday, 6:45 p.m., Vannet Court No. 11 HRV (23-3, 8-1) vs. No. 5 LaSalle Falcons (17-6, 13-1 Northwest Oregon Conference) Note: Like playoff games, league and family passes not honored at Monday’s game

Rebecca Johnston led the Eagles with eight perfect passes and no receive errors, and 25 digs defensively. She also tallied four aces, tying Bianca Badillo and Shae Duffy. Katie Kennedy was the best offensive player for HRV, recording 11 kills and only three hitting errors. Setter Emily Curtis put up a team-high 23 assists for the match.

The Eagles end the regular season with an impressive 23-3 regular season record and an 8-1 league record, only falling to Pendleton in a tight five-set game Oct. 11. HRV’s dominance this season allowed the Eagles to clinch the Columbia River Conference title — the team’s second in as many years — early this month.

Winning the CRC entitles HRV to host a first-round playoff game Oct. 29, regardless of the team’s state ranking. Those rankings freeze this Saturday, but the Eagles won’t know their opponent until the play-in round of games are completed Oct. 25. Check the print and web editions of the Hood River News for updates.

The team added an endowment game against the No. 5 LaSalle Falcons (17-6, 13-1 Northwest Oregon Conference) that will take place Monday at 6:45 p.m. in Hood River. As of press time, HRV was ranked 11th in the state. The game is a “friendly” and will not have any impact on rankings. Like OSAA playoff games, league and family passes will not be honored at this contest.