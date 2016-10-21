Kegler's Corner: Legendary Len Hickman leads

Team of the Week:

(Most pins over average and handicap series):

Len Hickman: +156, 756

Josh Worth: +116, 773

Rick Nishimoto:+113, 767

Bryan Mason: +113, 767

Patrick Olson: +106, 763

3,826 total pins (scratch series plus handicap)

Last week, legendary local bowler Len Hickman turned the clock back. In the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes, the retired Hood River Valley High School teacher and Hood River’s ubiquitous man-about-town scattered the sticks just like a kid in a candy store with a nifty scratch three game 678 series that was highlighted by a big-time 264 game. The talented Mr. Hickman was 156 pins over his average in the session — the top individual performance at the lanes last week — putting him in the No. 1 slot on the team of the week. It was his first appearance on the super five this season. This is why we love bowling — it’s never too late. In case you didn’t see this on Facebook, in league action elsewhere in the USA, 81-year-old Ray Niedzwiecki rolled his first perfect 300 game! You’ve still got time for another one, Len.

There were lots more big scores last week. Joining Mr. Hickman on the team of the week is mighty Josh Worth, who racked up two more scratch 700s, a 711 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed (TNM) League and a heady 731 in the high-scoring Wednesday evening Fraternal League. Clearly, Josh likes our new lanes as he has been doing his David Banner impersonation on the poor pins, notching three 700s in the past two weeks. In the TNM, Josh had the high scratch game of the week at the lanes, stringing the first 10 strikes in a row in his first game for a terrific 286. He was a hulking 116 pins over his average in the Fraternal, grabbing the second spot on the big five, which was his second appearance in the limelight this season.

It appears that Rick Nishimoto is also finding the new lanes to his liking. He powered a nice scratch 656 set in the TNM, which was 113 pins over his average. And big Bryan Mason also had a good outing in the TNM, blasting a scratch 668 series which was also 113 pins over his average. Those fine efforts earn Rick and Bryan the No. 3 and 4 slots on the big five this week. This is Rick’s second time in the spotlight this season and Bryan’s first.

Orchard Lanes main man Patrick Olson also had a nice session in the Fraternal, where he notched an excellent scratch 730 series. Patrick ended up 106 pins over his average, which was good enough to get the anchor position on the team of the week. This is Patrick’s first appearance on the vaunted five this season.

A total of five more scratch 700 sets were fired last week. In addition to the two by Mr. Worth and one by Patrick Olson, classy all-star Jeff Miller led the pack of big shooters with a mighty fine 741 that he logged in the Fraternal and Mark Chabotte tossed his second of the season with a solid 728 in the Monday night Industrial League. Great bowling, everybody!

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial: Mark Chabotte: 257, 246 games and 728 series; Patrick Olson: 278 game and 688 series; Rod Pratt, 258 game; Alex Frazier, 257 game; Lynn Spellman, 236 game.

Tuesday morning Ladies Workshirkers: Nancy Asai: 225 game and 578 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Josh Worth: 286, 235 games and 711 series; Bryan Mason: 258 game and 668 series; Patrick Olson: 663 series; Rick Nishimoto: 251 game and 656 series; Nancy Asai: 215, 205 games and 587 series; Ciena Brittle: 213 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies: Len Hickman: 264, 233 games and 678 series; Ron Baumsteiger: 241, 200 games and 626 series; Lynn Spellman: 236, 203 games and 626 series; Charlotte Severns: 485 series; Dave Baumsteiger: 224 game; Kim McCartney: 206 game; Sue Spellman: 190 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal: Jeff Miller: 268, 258 games and 741 series; Josh Worth: 270, 247 games and 731 series; Patrick Olson: 248, 244, 238 games and 730 series; Lynn Spellman: 249 game and 662 series; Court Barker: 246 game; Roger Montavon: 239 game; Casey Barker: 236 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads and Lassies: Ken Ingram: 204 game and 522 series; Sue Spellman: 201 game and 518 series; George Buck: 211 game.