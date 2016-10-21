Sports Briefs for Oct. 22

Middle school basketball coaches needed

Hood River County School District is in need of several boys basketball coaches for the upcoming season at Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School. Practices start on Oct. 26 and the season ends Dec. 15. Those interested can contact Kyle Turner at Hood River Middle School (kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us) and Adam Howell at Wy’east (adam.howell@hoodriver.k12.or.us).

Columbia Gorge Marathon this weekend

The Columbia Gorge Marathon returns this weekend, which features marathons and half marathons along the Historic Columbia River Highway. Last year’s event drew 1,500 people and this year’s event is also sold out (for the early bird’s, registration for the 2017 marathon and half marathon opens Nov. 1). There are plenty of spectator viewing options, however, including the west trailhead of the Mark O. Hatfield Trail as well as the Rowena Crest viewpoint and downtown Hood River. For more information, go to columbiagorgemarathon.com.

HRV XC update

The Hood River Valley High School cross country team is gearing up for the Columbia River Conference championships on Wednesday, which will be held at Henderson Community Stadium. The girls varsity race goes begins at 4 p.m. and the boys varsity race starts at 4:30. The team recently competed at the Central Oregon Relays in Bend on Wednesday and top runners Daisy Dolan, Lottie Bromham, Jake Bromham, and Jesse Wiley won the coed division at the meet. In other HRV XC news, both Dolan and Wiley were recently named by the HRV Athletic Department as the Athletes of the Month for September.

Olympic runner Shalane Flanagan to have book signing at Shortt Supply Oct. 22

Waucoma Bookstore, Shortt Supply and Columbia Gorge Marathon are hosting four-time Olympian and world-class marathoner Shalane Flanagan and chef and nutrition coach Elyse Kopecky for a book signing Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m. at Shortt Supply (116 Oak Street) in Hood River. Flanagan and Kopecky will be signing their new cookbook “Run Fast Eat Slow: Nourshing Recipies for Athletes.” Flanagan is an Olympic medalist, four-time Olympian, American record holder and world-class marathoner. She finished second at the 2010 NYC Marathon and ran the fastest time ever by an American woman at the 2014 Boston Marathon. She has been running at an elite level for 16 years and attributes her ability to sustain this level of training to her nutrient-dense diet. She lives and trains in Portland. Kopecky is a chef, nutrition coach and ran cross-country and track alongside Flanagan at UNC Chapel Hill. She studied culinary arts at the Natural Gourmet Institute following a 10-year marketing career. She lives with her family in Bend.