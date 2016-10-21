Team effort gives HRV boys soccer the CRC title in win with Hermiston

Senior Night sparks flew during the Eagles’ final home game of the regular season Tuesday at Henderson Community Stadium, where the top-ranked HRV boys soccer team (11-0-2, 5-0 Columbia River Conference) defeated No. 5 Hermiston (9-3-1, 3-2) 4-2.

The win over the Bulldogs gave HRV the Columbia River Conference title and a guaranteed first-round playoff game at home Wednesday, Nov. 2 against a to-be-determined opponent. This is the seventh season in a row that the team has finished first in the conference.

“For us, it’s a big sigh of relief to lock up that automatic bid in the playoffs,” said HRV Head Coach Jaime Rivera. “The highlight is that for us, really. That’s our expectation every year — to win the CRC.”

Hermiston kept it close with HRV in the teams’ previous meeting Oct. 4 (a 2-1 loss for the Bulldogs) and actually scored first against the Eagles, forcing HRV to play from behind. Rivera did not want a repeat of that, and has been preparing his team accordingly.

“We’ve had some very successful practices since that last matchup with Hermiston. I think that’s what led to us, I thought, dominating that game,” he noted.

Four players scored for HRV in what was one of the team’s most well-rounded performances of the season. Defender Erik Siekkinen capitalized on a corner kick first for HRV, scoring about midway through the first half.

The Eagles didn’t get to enjoy the lead for long as a Bulldogs throw-in five minutes later plopped right into HRV’s penalty box and Hermiston put one past HRV keeper Travis Running (six saves) to tie it up.

In the waning minutes of the first half, Travis’ brother, Robby Running, whom Rivera said “got pretty beat up, physically” in the game, drew one of several fouls after he was tripped up in Hermiston’s box. Midfielder Jorge Campos converted on the subsequent penalty kick to give HRV a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Rivera sang the praises of Campos, who has become an integral part of HRV’s attack along with strikers Domingo Barragan and Noe Magaña.

“I am just blown away by how this young man has turned into an awesome leader,” he remarked. “The assists, that he has been scoring — he’s having a first team All-State season. He’s a very big, key piece to our program.”

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, defender Diego Ortiz connected on a pass from Nathan Schmidili for the game winner in what was a “coming-out game” for the senior midfielder, who gave Hermiston’s backline “fits” throughout the contest.

Barragan put up the insurance goal in the 70th minute, scoring on a header that came on a cross from Campos. In the final minutes, Rivera subbed out all the underclassmen and put only seniors on the field to honor the older players and even gave Magaña a chance to play goalie — he made two saves and let in one goal.

HRV now looks to keep its No. 1 ranking intact as the team heads into its final game of the regular season Tuesday when the Eagles travel to The Dalles (4-9, 2-3) for a 4 p.m. game.