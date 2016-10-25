0

Death Notices for Oct. 26: Mary Stinson, Wilma Bolton, Kathleen Coffey, Thomas Pierce and Evelyn Helseth

As of Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Mary Stinson

Mary Jane Stinson, age 81, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home on Oct. 21, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Wilma Bolton Wilma M. Bolton, age 94, resident of The Dalles Ore., died at a local care center on Oct. 22, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Kathleen Coffey

Kathleen Coffey passed away Oct. 24, 2016, in Cascade Locks, Ore. Kathleen was born Oct. 10, 1943, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Thomas Pierce

Thomas W. Pierce, age 66, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care center on Oct. 23, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Evelyn Helseth

Evelyn Helseth passed away Oct. 24, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Evelyn was born Dec. 20, 1918, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)