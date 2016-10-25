Death Notices for Oct. 26: Mary Stinson, Wilma Bolton, Kathleen Coffey, Thomas Pierce and Evelyn Helseth

Mary Stinson

Mary Jane Stinson, age 81, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home on Oct. 21, 2016.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Wilma Bolton Wilma M. Bolton, age 94, resident of The Dalles Ore., died at a local care center on Oct. 22, 2016.

Kathleen Coffey

Kathleen Coffey passed away Oct. 24, 2016, in Cascade Locks, Ore. Kathleen was born Oct. 10, 1943, and was 73 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Thomas Pierce

Thomas W. Pierce, age 66, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care center on Oct. 23, 2016.

Evelyn Helseth

Evelyn Helseth passed away Oct. 24, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Evelyn was born Dec. 20, 1918, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing.



Arrangements are pending under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.