Service Announcement for Oct. 26: Vernon Picking

Vernon Picking
Vernon Wayne Picking, age 91, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, with his family by his side. He was born on Dec. 31, 1924.
A celebration of life will be held at Anderson Tribute Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment