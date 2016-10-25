Ed Foundation lists Scholarship awardees

The Hood River County Education Foundation has awarded scholarships to eight local students attending college.

The foundation each year awards scholarships for both graduating high school seniors and students that have completed their freshman year of college.



The following students received $14,500 this fall to help continue their studies at numerous colleges and universities: Lauren Gray — Jesse Elder Memorial; Madeline McLean — Janet Thompson Memorial; Marcus Galvez — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial; Duncan Krummel — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial; Lauren Gray — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial; Carolina Torres-Santa — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial; Jessica Karr — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial; Roslyn Patrick-Sunne — Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial.

Anyone interested in contributing to the current scholarships or begin a new one, contact the HRC Education Foundation at hrcef.org.