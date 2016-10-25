Entertainment Update for Oct. 26

Ben Bonham at Stave & Stone
Coming up at Stave & Stone, music is from 7-10 p.m.:
Oct. 26 — Ben Bonham Blues Trio
Oct. 28 — Halloween Party with Bonneville Power Trio
Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; (541) 946-3750.
Bob Connolly at The Pines
Friday, Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m. “Bob Connolly has honed his musical craft for over four decades, playing solo or with bands in backyards, barns, bars, and festivals. He's toured extensivly through out the U.S. and Canada and has delighted audience's with his rendering's of folk, blue's, country, swing, and roots rock.” The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Guitar duo at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m., it’s guitarists/singers Don Placido and Glen Holmberg with heartfelt acoustic rock duets from yesteryear and today. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Antonyms at Springhouse
The Backroom at Springhouse is rockin’ on Tuesday evenings — music starts at 6 p.m. All-ages show.
Oct. 25 — The Antonym, Hood River's own fancy-boy band
Nov. 1 — The Show Ponies, danceable country/bluegrass.
Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
