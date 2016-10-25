Kegler's Corner: Jacque Long sizzles

Team of the Week

(most pins over average & handicap series):

Jacque Long: +153, 765

Zach Mohun: +131, 767

Ron Ward: +117, 765

Ed Busick: +109, 757

Stuart Kawachi: +108, 759

3,813 total pins (scratch series plus handicap)

Hood River’s venerable Orchard Lanes would like to extend a great big welcome to league bowling newcomer Jacque Long, who earned the top spot on the team of the week. Jacque had that big breaking bender of his clicking like a well-oiled machine in last week’s fast-paced Wednesday night Fraternal League, notching excellent scratch 214 and 209 games. He finished the session 153 pins over his average — the top performance of all league bowlers last week. This is Jacque’s first appearance on the big-time team of the week this season.

The Fraternal was where it was at, as our next three stars also found the range in the same stint, all making the team of the week for the first time this season. Zach Mohun, last season’s amazing individual head-to-head point-winner in both the Fraternal and Monday night Industrial league, blasted a nifty scratch 230 game, finishing up 131 pins over his average. Being the high point-winner in both of those leagues is simply an incredible feat that may never be done again!

Ron Ward has been in a bit of a slump, but he put those doldrums behind him, breaking out with nice scratch 211 and 203 games. Now, he’s all smiles after topping his average by 117 pins in the outing! And Ed Busick joined in on the fun with a solid scratch 204 game that capped his series effort at 109 pins over his average.

The lone outlier on our fab five is none other than Hood River’s inimitable raconteur, Stuart Kawachi, who had the sticks dancing in the popular Tuesday Nite Mixed League. Just like old times, Stu stroked beautiful scratch 234 and 232 games on his way to a mighty fine 645 series which was 108 pins over his average. This is also Stu’s first time on the team of the week this season.

Great bowling, everybody!

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Jeff Miller: 247 game and 685 series.



Tuesday morning Ladies Workshirkers League: Bernie Keys: 189 game and 524 series; Nina Kruckenberg: 524 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Nancy Asai: 258, 236 games and 683 series; Mark Chabotte: 266 game and 648 series; Ken Espersen: 268 game; Josh Worth: 254 game; Betsy Frazier: 223 game; Janet Kawachi: 200 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League: Mick Sherrell: 207, 204 games and 606 series; Sue Spellman: 180 game and 497 series; Kim McCartney: 244 game; Len Hickman: 222 game; Lynn Spellman: 209, 200 games; Lyle Sayler: 209 game; Ron Baumsteiger: 202 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Patrick Olson: 269 game and 727 series; Mike Parke: 651 series; Bryan Mason: 244 game and 650 series; Bernie Keys: 212, 203 game and 596 series; George Buck: 268 game; John Riggleman: 251 game; Lynn Spellman: 247 game; Jeff Miller: 245 game; Michael Allen: 239 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads and Lassies League: Len Allen; 187 game and 534 series; Kay Pratt: 203 game and 498 series.