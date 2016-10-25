Parkdale Pumpkin parade, fun run Oct. 29

Parkdale Elementary hosts its fifth annual Pumpkin Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the PTO.

Walkers and runners can choose from a 1-mile fun run/walk or a 5K/10K, happening just prior to the Pumpkin Parade. The events begin and end at Red Barn Park, located at the corner of Clear Creek Road and Baseline Drive.

Check-in for 5K/10K is at 9 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. start time. Cost is $15 per participant. The 1-mile fun run/walk is at 10 a.m., and starts at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $5. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Runners, walkers, and jogging strollers are welcome.

The pumpkin parade check-in begins at 11 a.m., with a start of 11:30 a.m. The Parkdale School Runners float will be at the finish line to transport those interested to the start of the parade.

“We are hoping to promote a healthy, fun and creative event for the entire community as all ages are welcome to creative,” said Alison Betzing.

All proceeds benefit the Parkdale PTO for academic and fitness activities. Prizes will be awarded to all child participants.

Register at Active.com. For more information, contact Betzing at 541-370-5644.