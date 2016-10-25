Police Log, Oct. 1 to 8

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 2 — Third Street — Criminal mischief and the violation of a no contact order reported.

Oct. 5 — North First Street, 100 block — Transient male arrested for trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 2 — 12th Street — A Trout Lake resident as arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Oct. 2 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — A Warm Springs resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, and lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 7 — Hood River — Camas resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she failed field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. She later refused to submit to a breath test and was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — New York resident arrested for seven counts of identity theft, four counts of fictious identification, three counts of possession of a forged instrument and attempted theft I.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 1 — Westcliff Drive — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Oct. 3 — Columbia Street, 1800 block — Parkdale resident reported their car was the subject of damage from a hit and run.

Oct. 4 — May Street and 12th Street — Officer investigated a motor vehicle crash. Injuries were reported.

Oct. 7 — Hood River — Hood River female arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 3 — Hood River — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 4 — Hood River — Washington resident arrested on a Washington State warrant for violation of restraining order.

Oct. 4 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Female arrested on a statewide felony warrant.

Oct. 5 — Hood River — White Salmon female arrested for a probation warrant out of Hood River.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 1 — Seventh Street — Theft from a parked vehicle reported.

Oct. 2 — 12th Street — Car prowl reported. Shortly afterwards, a Tigard male was arrested for several criminal offenses to include charges stemming from this case.

Oct. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Tigard male arrested for stealing food items and then punching a store employee when confronted. The male was also charged for other criminal charges related at different locations.

Oct. 2 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Male arrested for shoplifting.

Oct. 3 — Second Street, 200 block — Illegal dumping of trash in a company dumpster reported (theft of service).

Oct. 8 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.

Other:

Oct. 1 — May Street, 1600 block — Resident found a set of keys and turned them over to police.

Oct. 4 — Hood River —Resident reported the theft of items from a vehicle. It was later determined the subject has misplaced the items and they were not stolen.

Oct. 5 — 12th Street, 1700 block — White Swan, Wash., female arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

Oct. 6 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer dispatched to a found bicycle.

Oct. 7 — Hood River — Officer struck an object on I-84, causing damage to a patrol vehicle.