Pony Club rides to second place at Oregon Region rally

Despite torrential downpours and high-wind gusts that lead to cancellation of high school sports transportation the weekend before last, the Mount Hood Pony Club (MHPC) competed at the Oregon Equestrian Center for the annual Oregon Region Show-jump rally, and brought home impressive results.

MHPC sent a four-rider team to the competition, including Hanni Sreenan, Grace Schreiber, Maddie Woo, and Lauren Greenleaf, with stable manager Gwenyth Davis. The author also competed on a separate team with the Columbia Winds Pony Club.

With coaching from the MHPC instructor Holly Stewart, each rider competed twice on Saturday and once on Sunday in the discipline of showjumping, where horse and rider are timed as they jump a course of obstacles.

At Pony Club competitions, called rallies, the teams are also scored on their horse care and knowledge, called “horse management.”

Out of 16 teams, Mount Hood won second place for the overall competition which included scores for riding and horse management. They also brought home an 11th-place ribbon for horse management separately.

Greenleaf won champion in the level six division with her horse, Cool Springs.

When 13-year-old Schrieber noticed that her horse was limping the morning of the competition, she had to make a quick compromise and find another pony to ride. After some phone calls, she found another MHPC member’s horse was available.

“I had never ridden him before,” said Schrieber. Even though she was a little nervous about bringing an unfamiliar horse to the show, she said there was a “calmness in me for some reason.”

Schrieber’s confidence payed off, and she ended up winning reserve champion in the level three division.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “I knew we had done well, but I thought he had gone really slow!” she said of her temporary pony that weekend.

MHPC will be having its fall membership meeting on Oct. 30, and is always happy to accept new members of any age.

For horse-crazy kids and advanced riders alike, this club is an excellent program for aspiring equestrians in the Gorge.

MHPC, part of the greater United States Pony Club organization, teaches various horse sports and skills. Fun, basic-level teaching is offered for younger members in dressage and jumping, with advanced skills taught for more experienced riders.

MHPC has been coached for the past 18 years by experienced dressage rider, Tedi Paasch. She strives to teach Pony Clubbers how to be effective riders and knowledgeable horse owners, with an emphasis on safety.

Throughout the year, MHPC members take group riding lessons with Paasch and Stewart, go to horse shows around the area, and participate in Pony Club clinics and events. Older or more experienced members are taught to be mentors for younger members, creating a sense of teamwork.

During the winter, the riders meet for unmounted instruction where they improve their horse-management knowledge, including farrier knowledge, horse first-aid, and equipment knowledge.

Davis, a five-year member of MHPC, volunteered to be a stable manager at the rally last weekend. This meant she didn’t bring a horse to the event, but her job was to help out the team as they cared for their horses and prepared to compete.

Davis said that through the horse management aspect of Pony Club, she has learned leadership. “I was there to help out the team and guide younger members,” she said.

“I’ve learned a lot from Pony Club,” said Davis, “and I thought it was time to give back to the team.”

The club accepts members anywhere in the Gorge of any age. Anyone interested can contact Liz Whitmore at 541-490-4951 to get more information about the program and fall membership meeting.