Search suspended for west Gorge hiker

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for a 21-year-old woman believed to be missing in the west Columbia River Gorge, in Multnomah County.

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement Sunday night that the search for Anna Schmidt has been suspended pending new developments in the investigation.

Schmidt was last seen by a roommate a week ago, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Her car was found on the side of the road near the Tooth Rock trailhead, close to the Bonneville Dam exit off Interstate 84.

Officials think she may have gotten lost or injured on a hike.

The avid hiker is the daughter of Jon Schmidt, a member of the music group The Piano Guys.

Search groups checked more than 150 miles of the trail system over the weekend. The young woman reportedly moved to Oregon from Utah earlier this year.