Time to vote

This is ballot time across Oregon.

Ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election should have arrived in most homes. If you are registered and have not received a ballot by Oct. 26, contact the County Elections Office.

Call if you have any questions, including about green stickers on the ballot mailings received by several hundred voters. The green-sticker ballots are intended for voters who have recently changed some part of their election information, and those voters are receiving two ballots

To ensure the ballot is valid, the one without the green sticker should be discarded, according to Kim Kean, chief deputy director. (In some cases, duplicate green-sticker ballots have been issued voters who made no change but whose registration has been through a routine verification process, according to Kean.)

If you have any questions about the green sticker, call the elections department at 541-386-1442.

For the General Election, the county has sent out a record 14,000 ballots, including 1,700 generated by the “Motor Voter” law that took effect this year and automatically registers as a voter anyone who acquires a driver’s license or makes changes to their DMV information. Kean said Monday that many voters have already turned in their ballots. The state will provide records after the election on the number of Motor Voter registrants who cast their ballots for the first time.

General voting tips:

• Kean said voters should check the name on their ballot “and make sure you are signing only the one with your name on it.” Ballots with an incorrect signature are subject to invalidation.

• Call the Elections Office at 541-386-1442 if you have any questions about your ballot or the elections process.

• The deadline to submit your ballot is 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. All ballots must be in the hands of the Elections Office by then; postmarks do not count.

• Drop boxes are available at the County Elections Office, third floor of the County Building at Sixth and State, and on the street at the County Building and at Cascade Locks City Hall.

• Voting booths are available for anyone who wishes to fill out their ballot at the County Elections Office and drop it in the box on the counter.