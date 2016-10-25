Win cash at ‘For the Love Of Chocolate’ Bake-off Nov. 6

Chocolate lovers will be able to indulge Sunday, Nov. 6 at Springhouse Cellars, tasting from dozens of bite size morsels, all for a good cause.

Anyone may join the chocolate cook/bake-off, competing with local bakers and home chefs alike. Three winners will receive cash prizes of $75 or $100. Enjoy live music and family fun activities. Tickets cost $15, kids under 12 get in free. Chocolate tasting happens from 1 to 4 p.m., and a wine tasting room will be open during the event.

The event supports the work of Give Them WINGS, which provides housing, job skills training and individualized support to homeless young adults and their children from the Gorge, and Fresh Start Culinary Program, a non-profit cooking skills training program based at Riverside Community Church

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.getwings.net or call 541-380-3820.

Top three “Peoples Choice” cash awards will be given for best tasting: $100 for first place and $75 for second and third place winners. Entries must contain chocolate as a main ingredient.

Each entry must be divided into 25 individual servings and delivered to Spring House Cellars, Nov. 6 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Email erikadoring@gorge.net to sign up before Oct. 30. Competitors receive free entry to the event. Judging will be from 1-4 p.m., and winners do not need to be present to receive an award.