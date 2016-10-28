Death notices for Oct. 29: Mary Hoyt and Manuel Zamudio

Mary Hoyt

Mary Elizabeth Hoyt passed away Oct. 24, 2016, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born June 28, 1927. She was 89 years of age at the time of her passing.

Manuel Zamudio

Manuel Carabantes Zamudio passed away Oct. 26, 2016, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Manuel was born Sept. 17, 1967. He was 48 years of age at the time of his passing.

