Service announcements for Oct. 29: Jennifer Ringlbauer and Bertha Gallagher

Jennifer Ringlbauer

Jennifer Lee Ringlbauer of Mosier, Ore., passed on Oct. 11, 2016, at home surrounded by her family. Jennifer was born Dec. 14, 1949, in San Leandro, Calif.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Dalles Eagle Lodge. The event will be a potluck.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Bertha Gallagher

Bertha Gallagher passed away Oct. 21, 2016, at the Hood River Care Center of Hood River, Ore. She was born February 4, 1912 and was 104 years of age at the time of her passing.

A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 970 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.