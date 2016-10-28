Accomplishments and thank yous

Hood River Valley Speech and Debate team sent its advanced travel team to two tournaments this month. Ruby Patterson won second place in Poetry and Mason Leavitt won fourth place in Prose Reading at the Jerry Hudson Invitational tournament at Willamette University on Oct. 22.

The advanced team, which includes debaters Amy Webber and Soren Rajani, are working to qualify for the national tournament in June. The whole team is preparing for a tournament on Nov. 5 in Silverton and is looking forward to a successful competition season, notes Coach Delona Campos-Davis.

•

Last week, Oct. 21, writes Allen Dillon of Odell, “I pulled into a handicap parking spot in front of Rosauers, got out of my car and went into the store. Right after I entered, a young girl came up and informed me that I had dropped my wallet on the pavement as I got out of my car. I went back out and the wallet was still laying on the ground. I doubt that the young lady understands what a wonderful service she provided by her simple act of kindness; losing my wallet, credit cards, etc., would have caused me tremendous difficulty. I asked one of the Rosauers employees to find out her name so that I could publicly thank her as I think it is very important to highlight such acts, especially in younger folks.

“Thank you, Jazmine Lee.”

•

Writes Dorothy Swyers of Hood River: “To all those who have sent me cards of sympathy or who have expressed their concern in other ways, a heartfelt thank you. It eased the pain of my husband’s passing. A special thank you to those who honored him by stopping their cars as his funeral procession passed.”

•

“My thanks to everyone who played music, donated auction items, bought auction items, and attended a very fun event for the Mark Reynolds for Representative campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Double Mountain Brewery in Hood River,” writes Mark Reynolds. “The outpouring of generosity and support was truly inspiring, and gives me faith in our local democracy.”