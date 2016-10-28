Author Brian Doyle speaks Sunday at Riverside Church

Award winning author Brian Doyle will speak at Riverside Church on Oct. 30 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.



Doyle is the editor of Portland Magazine and the author of numerous essays and books, including “Martin Marten,” the Hood River County Reads selection for 2016.



His Sunday reflection is entitled, “Stories as food and prayers and shards of grace and weapons against the brooding dark.”



Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ is located at the corner of 4th and State Streets in downtown Hood River. All are welcome.





To learn more, contact the church office at 541-386-1412.